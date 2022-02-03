Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) vs. Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Head-To-Head Review

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Brown & Brown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.47 $630,000.00 N/A N/A Brown & Brown $3.05 billion 6.30 $587.10 million $2.07 32.89

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown 19.24% 15.43% 6.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tian Ruixiang and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A Brown & Brown 0 5 3 0 2.38

Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $67.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.40%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as medicare Set-aside services, social securi

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.