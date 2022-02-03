Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Brunswick worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brunswick by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

