Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.27.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.
In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 299.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 50.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 454,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
