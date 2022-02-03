Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 299.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 50.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 454,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

