Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 34,408 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.04. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.