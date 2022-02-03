Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 34,408 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.04. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

