BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,479,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 4,439,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $30.02 on Thursday. BYD has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $41.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

About BYD

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

