C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHRW traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.59.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

