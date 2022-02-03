C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $149.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

