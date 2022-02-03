C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 863.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 566,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 545,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $53.50 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

