Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $53.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

CABO opened at $1,541.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,448.14 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,673.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cable One stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Cable One worth $30,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

