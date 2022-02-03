Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.99, but opened at $57.26. Cabot shares last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 4,982 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 86.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.60.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

