Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 61,286 shares.The stock last traded at $22.10 and had previously closed at $22.18.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $10,967,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.