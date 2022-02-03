Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 2,700 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $422.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.89 and its 200-day moving average is $445.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

