Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,267 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $4,841,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 935.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,987 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,048 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,221 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 127.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.