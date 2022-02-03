Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Seagen were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Seagen by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,507 shares of company stock valued at $61,543,070. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Seagen stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.53. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

