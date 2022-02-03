Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

