Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 57.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $192.48 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

