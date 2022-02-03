Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.