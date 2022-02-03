Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,757 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

