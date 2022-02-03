Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Down 16.9% in January

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 886,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.