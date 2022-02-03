Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXG. National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.57.

TXG opened at C$12.52 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

