Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Director Arthur Sherman Millholland Acquires 200,000 Shares

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Director Arthur Sherman Millholland bought 200,000 shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,972.40.

Arthur Sherman Millholland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Arthur Sherman Millholland bought 107,500 shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$63,425.00.

Shares of XOP stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum (CVE:XOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.60 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

