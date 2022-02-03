Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CP traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 193,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,923. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

