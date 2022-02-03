Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,389,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,771,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.5 days.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $30.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.