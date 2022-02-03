Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,389,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,771,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.5 days.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $30.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

