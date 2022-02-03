Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

CCBG stock remained flat at $$27.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $465.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.