Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.66) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.27) on Monday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.75.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.