Cariloha, Inc. Prices IPO at $12.00-$14.00 Per Share (ALOHA)

Cariloha, Inc. (ALOHA) expects to raise $30 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,300,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$14.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Cariloha, Inc. generated $48.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $850,000. Cariloha, Inc. has a market cap of $159.9 million.

Roth Capital Partners and Oppenheimer & Co. served as the underwriters for the IPO and Craig-Hallum was co-manager.

Cariloha, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our mission is to provide customers with soft and sustainable products — it’s who we are and at the heart of what we do. Cariloha is more than a name or a brand — it’s A Comfy Way to Save the Planet, where we care about the earth today so we have a better home for future generations tomorrow. We are an omni-channel brand focused on soft and sustainable bedding, clothing and bath goods made of eco-friendly viscose-from-bamboo, or Bamboo, one of the most renewable and sustainable resources on the planet. We provide customers with eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fabrics, and we’ve become one of the few brands that has successfully developed a full line of products and home goods that utilizes fabrics produced from Bamboo. We market and sell our products through our fast-growing e-commerce channel, modern and efficient showrooms and a wholesale channel. Our longstanding contractual marketing partnerships with major cruise lines provide us access to tens of thousands of new customers who visit our unique footprint of showrooms located in high-traffic destinations and cruise ports-of-call. “.

Cariloha, Inc. was founded in 2007 and has 226 employees. The company is located at 280 West 10200 South, Suite 300 Sandy, Utah 84070 and can be reached via phone at (801) 562-3001 or on the web at http://www.cariloha.com/.

