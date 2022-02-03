Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 19,353 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,599,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 555,306 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $5,167,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 52.4% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 893,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 307,007 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

