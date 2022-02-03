carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.11

Shares of carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and traded as low as $30.86. carsales.com shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 899 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

