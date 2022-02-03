Cartesi (CTSI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.51 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $231.09 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,840,328 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

