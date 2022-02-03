Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Carvana were worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,447 shares of company stock worth $5,121,155. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $158.40 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $130.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.74.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.