Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASA. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 179,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,956. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $377.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Casa Systems by 55.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $6,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 187,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 75.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.