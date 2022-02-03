Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.82% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$12.60 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

