Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAT. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

NYSE CAT opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.87 and a 200-day moving average of $206.08. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

