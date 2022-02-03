Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Ceconomy stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts recently commented on MTTRY shares. Baader Bank cut Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

