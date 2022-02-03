Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.18 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

NYSE CE opened at $158.85 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

