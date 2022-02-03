CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 49.7% in January

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIG opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

