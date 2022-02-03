Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

