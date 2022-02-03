Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.