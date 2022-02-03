Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BABA stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
