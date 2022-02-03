Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 358,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 149,804 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.