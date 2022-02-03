Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 906 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after buying an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after buying an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 52,570 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after buying an additional 470,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.57.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

