Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Up to $78.82

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.82, but opened at $81.58. Centene shares last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 10,544 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

