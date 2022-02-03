Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY21 guidance to $3.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

