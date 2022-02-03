Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY21 guidance to $3.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $62.91.
Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.
