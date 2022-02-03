Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.99

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.99 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 74.30 ($1.00). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 74.30 ($1.00), with a volume of 24,108,848 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67 ($1.15).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

