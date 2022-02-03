Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.94. 857,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
