Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.94. 857,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

