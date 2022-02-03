Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Up to $67.02

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.02, but opened at $72.00. Century Communities shares last traded at $66.18, with a volume of 2,394 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

