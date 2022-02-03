CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.