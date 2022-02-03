CGI (NYSE:GIB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.34. 216,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

