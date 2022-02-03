CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New C$132.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,031. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.