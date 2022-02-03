CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$132.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.30.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE GIB.A traded down C$2.60 on Thursday, reaching C$109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 232,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,332. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. CGI has a 12-month low of C$93.88 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$110.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.